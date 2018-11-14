NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police said a shooting Tuesday afternoon took the life of a 16-year-old boy near Centennial Parkway and North Goldfield Street.
The boy was taken to University Medical Center Trauma with a life-threatening gunshot wound and later died overnight from his injuries, police said.
Family identified the teen as Lamadre Harris, a junior at Legacy High School.
The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. in front of Bob’s Market in the area. No arrests were made although police said they were aware of at least one suspect, but had not released a description.
Police said the shooting does not appear a random act of violence and were investigating the relationship between Harris and the suspected gunman.
“I have no idea who would want to hurt him,” Grandmother Cynthia Harris said. “Everything is a blur to me. It’s a shock,” Harris said.
Harris told FOX5 her grandson went to Bob’s Market just after 2 p.m. for an after-school snack.
“He was hungry. Forty-five minutes later I get a call that he was shot.”
Police said there were many kids coming in and out of the area at the time of the shooting. Detectives interviewed multiple witnesses.
“Doing things like this doesn’t works,” Harris said. “It’s a crazy world.”
There is surveillance video that was not available to the public Tuesday afternoon.
North Las Vegas Police asked that anyone with information on the case to call police at: 702-633-9111.
Same ole same ole
