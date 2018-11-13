NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada (FOX5) - North Las Vegas Police said a shooting critically injured a 16-year-old boy near Centennial Parkway and North Goldfield Street Tuesday afternoon.
The boy was taken to University Medical Center Trauma with a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. Crime scene investigators worked to find more information.
Police said there were many kids coming in and out of the area and there were several witnesses being interviewed. Police did not say whether the shooting was gang-related.
Police said no suspects were arrested and there were no known lockdowns in the area. There is surveillance video that was not available to the public Tuesday afternoon.
North Las Vegas Police asked that anyone with information on the case to call police.
