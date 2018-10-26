NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspicious package reported at the National Nuclear Security Administration in North Las Vegas on Friday turned out to be a cell phone, according to officials.
During an investigation, North Las Vegas police discovered the package contained a cell phone that was vibrating.
One of the employees was expecting the cell phone in the mail, but didn't expect it to arrive so quickly. Police were called as a precaution, according to authorities.
NNSA said in a statement the package did not affect the facility's operations.
"Local police and law enforcement are taking appropriate measures, and employees are remaining indoors at the North Las Vegas facilities," the statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.