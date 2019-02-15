NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police arrested two students after a fight at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas Friday.
According to the Clark County School District Police Department, ten to 15 students fought at the school on Deer Springs Way near North Fifth Street. Police said officers used pepper spray to break up the fight.
Two were taken the juvenile detention center for obstructing and participating in the fight.
No weapons were involved and no one suffered any major injuries, police said.
Officers remained on scene to investigate and issue citations.
