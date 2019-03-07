LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Police caught a woman who they said stabbed two people on a RTC bus near Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road Thursday afternoon. The woman fled the scene and police spotted her on Karen Avenue and Joe W Brown Drive.
There, officers gave her "multiple verbal commands" to drop the knife she used to stab the victims. She refused and police fired a "low lethal shotgun." She was taken into custody without further incident, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
The victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital. The suspect's injuries were also non-life threatening.
