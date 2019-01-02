LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police shut down the flooded intersection of Maryland Parkway and St. Louis Avenue after there were at least four crashes there Wednesday morning. A water main break was reported in the area, according to police and the Las Vegas Valley Water District.
The crashes were reported between 6:05 a.m. and 6:38 a.m. Wednesday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. At least one person was injured, but there were no life-threatening injuries as a result of the crashes.
Police said the crashes seemed to be related to the water main break. They advised the public to avoid the area.
No ice was seen in the area at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said its crews went to the area at around 10 p.m. Tuesday. There, they saw the water coming out of the street, where there appeared to be construction happening.
The Las Vegas Valley Water District is handling the issue. A spokesperson said the water main break happened on a 6-inch pipeline.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
