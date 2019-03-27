LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people were shot and one died at a downtown apartment complex on Wednesday night, police said.
Just before 9 p.m., police said they responded to the shooting on the 600 block of N. 12th Street, near Bonanza Road.
Two people were shot, police said. One person was originally reported as "extremely critical," then later died.
The other victim was in "serious" condition, Metro Lt. William Matchko said.
No suspect information was immediately available, but police said they were searching for a white vehicle.
Detectives were on scene investigating. Check back for updates.
