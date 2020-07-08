LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stabbed and robbed a man in downtown Las Vegas in June.
On June 16, 2020 at approximately 2:48 a.m., patrol officers responded to 10th Street and Fremont to investigate a reported robbery.
During the course of the investigation and review of surveillance footage, officers learned the victim was sleeping on the sidewalk and was awoken by an unidentified suspect who kicked and stabbed him. The suspect then stole the victim’s backpack and fled the area in a black SUV.
The suspect is described as a black male adult, bald head, 6’3" tall, 230 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with large white print on the front and black shorts.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call the Downtown Area Command Investigative Section at (702) 828-4809, or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.