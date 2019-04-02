LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were seeking a suspect Tuesday morning in a shooting downtown.
About 11:38 p.m. Monday, a person called 911 to report a man lying in front of 129 N. 8th St, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said the man was shot several times in the 200 block of North 9th Street. After the shooting, the suspect fled northbound and the victim walked to North 8th Street, where he collapsed.
The victim was taken to a hospital, police said. He is stable and expected to live.
