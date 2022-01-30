LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are working on identifying and locating a suspect after one man died in a shooting at an apartment complex north of Sunrise Hospital on Sunday.
Police received a call on Sunday around 1:20 p.m. at an apartment complex located at 1405 Vegas Valley Drive. According to Lt. Ray Spencer, the deceased, a male in his late 50s, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Preliminary investigation indicates that the deceased and a group of people were in an apartment. According to Spencer, there was an argument between the deceased and another male over a cellphone.
The deceased pulled out a gun and shot at a door, Spencer said. The male suspect then pulled out a gun and allegedly shot the victim.
The identity of the deceased will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of kin.
Police said the suspect, a Black male approximately 25 to 30 years old, fled. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The full press conference is available here:
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
