LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Mohave County Sheriff's office is seeking the public's help locating a suspect in an attempted homicide.
Police are looking for Gary Edwin Pappili, a 63-year-old white male who allegedly assaulted a victim at a residence in the 2000 block of Quartzite Place in Lake Havasu City. Police responded to reports of a stabbing at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and found a 77-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds.
Police have identified Pappili as the agressor in the assault but have been unable to locate him.
Pappilli is described as a white male 5'11" and 185 lbs. with brown hair, brown eyes and facial hair, last seen wearing a flannel shirt. Police advise that Pappilli should be considered dangerous and should not be approached if located.
Anyone with information about Pappilli's location is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division at 928-753-0753 or toll free at 1-800-522-4312.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.