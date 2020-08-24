UPDATE: A 16-year-old boy died after an altercation with an unknown suspect on Sunday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
Police responded to reports of a shooting in North Las Vegas and Nellis Boulevards and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. The male was transported to UMC Trauma and later pronounced deceased.
LVMPD homicide detectives have found that the victim was walking in the area and was approached by a black male. The victim and suspect then got into an altercation in which the suspect shot the victim and the victim fled on foot, police say.
Police do not have further description of the suspect, and the motive is unknown.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the LVMPD at 702-828-3521 or at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be reached by phone at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.
ORIGINAL STORY (AUG. 23): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a teenager was killed in a shooting on Sunday afternoon.
Officers responded about 3 p.m. on August 23 to Nellis and Las Vegas boulevards after a caller reported gunshots in the area, said Lt. Brian Boxler with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Arriving police found the young man with multiple gunshot wounds on the sidewalk north of the intersection. He was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased.
Lt. Raymond Spencer said the victim, in his late teens, was walking north on the sidewalk when at least one young man, but possibly three, got into a fight with the victim. At some point during the fight, someone shot the victim.
Spencer said three people were seen fleeing the scene. He said investigators believe the victim and suspect(s) had prior contact.
As of 6:20 p.m., no suspect(s) was in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.