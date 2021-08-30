LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police say they have arrested a local pastor on multiple warrants for lewdness with a minor.
Fermin Rangel-Ramos, 52, was arrested on Aug. 11 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He was the presiding pastor over a church in the 3600 block of Vegas Drive for more than 20 years, police said.
Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not come forward. Anyone who believes they might have been a victim is urged to contact the LVMPD at 702-828-3421 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
(2) comments
20 years probably got away with this along time and just got caught,loook for others to come out and tell simular story’s
Good job law enforcement! And some places want to defund police?
