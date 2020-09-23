LAS VEGS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police are looking for a woman reported missing on Tuesday.
Sequoia Luster, 31, was last seen on Monday at 2 a.m. near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Civic Center Drive. She suffers from bi-polar, schizophrenia, seizures, asthma and kidney problems and does not have access to medications, police say.
Luster is described as a Black female, about 5’ 8” 140 lbs, black hair in individual braids and brown eyes.
All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Luster , or any Jane Doe matching the above description, and to notify police immediately if found. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Luster is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.