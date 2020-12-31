LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An overnight fire at the Reunion Trails Park in Henderson destroyed the playground structure, surfacing and shade, according to police.
The Henderson Police Department said in a tweet Thursday that the city's parks department estimates the cost to be at least $100,000.
"Neighbors deserve better," Henderson police said.
If you have any information, police are asking that you call the Henderson police department.
