LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were looking for a group they said tampered with evidence at the scene of the Fashion Show Mall shooting.
In a release, Metropolitan Police gang detectives said an unknown male and two unknown females were seen in surveillance video apparently picking up shell casings in the hallway after the shooting.
Police responded to the shooting at the mall on Las Vegas Boulevard at Spring Mountain Road about 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 21.
Three people were injured in the shooting that started over a fight, police said. An 18-year-old man was arrested as the suspected shooter.
One victim who was shot was involved with the group, while police said the other two were innnocent bystanders.
The suspect, Christopher Valenzuela-Olivas, faces three counts of attempted murder in the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to call LVMPD.
