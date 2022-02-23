LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seeking additional victims after a rideshare driver is accused of sexually assaulting a passenger.
According to police, Pablo Fuentes Estrada, 34, is accused of sexually assaulting a passenger that he picked up while working as a rideshare driver in Las Vegas.
Pablo Fuentes Estrada, 34, was arrested for sexually assaulting a passenger he picked up while working as a ride share driver. Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who may have been a victim or has information about this crime is urged to contact police. pic.twitter.com/SWNEl4XbRD— LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 23, 2022
Anyone who may have been a victim of Fuentes Estrada or has information about this crime is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppoersofnv.com.
