Fire destroys playground at Reunion Trails Park

UPDATE (JAN. 1) -- Henderson police are trying to identify three suspects in the fire at Reunion Trails Park. 

The "intentional" fire happened overnight on New Year's Eve at the park near Stephanie Street and the 215 Beltway. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-5000 (option 2), 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.

Henderson police said tips directly leading to a felony arrest may result in a cash reward.

ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An overnight fire at the Reunion Trails Park in Henderson destroyed the playground structure, surfacing and shade, according to police.

The Henderson Police Department said in a tweet Thursday that the city's parks department estimates the cost to be at least $100,000. The fire destroyed the playground structure, surfacing, shade canopy and women's restroom.

"Neighbors deserve better," Henderson police said.

If you have any information, police are asking that you call the Henderson police department.

