LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police have asked the public for help in identifying a suspect who robbed four different businesses in the west valley throughout December.
Police said the suspect typically enters the business before stealing an unknown amount of items from store employees before fleeing the scene. The make and model of the suspect's vehicle was unavailable.
The suspect has been described as an adult man who stands at around 6'1" to 6'2", according to police. He has a thin to medium build, is bald and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white undershirt.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Metro Police's Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
