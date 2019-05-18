NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Detectives with the North Las Vegas Police Department have asked the public for help in locating two girl who were reported missing on Friday.
Lina Gonzalez, 9, and her sister Kenia, 6, were last seen leaving their school, Lincoln Elementary, located on Berg Street, on May 17, police said. Officers were contacted around 11:30 p.m., and were told the girls were missing.
Lina and Kenia have black hair and brown eyes. Both were last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black pants and were carrying "Frozen"-themed backpacks.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. Tips can also be sent to CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.
