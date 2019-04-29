LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Police investigated a fatal shooting in the east valley Saturday morning.
Lorenzo Price, 39, died from a gunshot wound to his back, according to the Clark County Coroner's Office.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, officers responded to the shooting on the 5400 block of East Harmon Avenue at 9:39 a.m.
Officers there found Price unresponsive, laying in a parking lot with a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he later died.
Homicide detectives determined Price and another man were in an argument outside an apartment, when that man pulled out a gun and shot Price, police said.
Price ran and collapsed. The suspect took off before police arrived.
Anyone with information on the case was asked to call police at (702)828-3521.
