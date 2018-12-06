LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said officers were investigating a stabbing that critically injured a man at McCarran Market Place Park Wednesday afternoon.
Around 3:32 p.m. officers were called to Surrey Street, near the park, after a driver said the injured man ran in front of her car. She said the man, covered in blood, opened her back door and sat in her car, police said. A passenger got out of the front seat and sat in the back to help him, while the driver called police.
The man was taken to Sunrise Trauma Center in “extremely critical condition,” police said.
Police said detectives learned the man was stabbed in the neck after an argument between two men and a woman near a park restroom. Police said no suspects were identified and there was no known motive.
Anyone with information on the stabbing or suspects was asked to call LVMPD at 702-828-3521.
