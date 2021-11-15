LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a robbery suspect.
About 3:38 a.m. on Nov. 12, police responded to a reported robbery at a business near the 11000 block of West Charleston Boulevard near the Red Rock casino.
Officials say the suspect is a white male, between 30-40 years old, 5’8" - 5’10" tall and medium build.
He was last seen wearing a black hat, black neck gaiter, gray jacket, black pants, black gloves and black shoes.
Police describe the vehicle as a small truck, possibly a Chevrolet El Camino or a Chevrolet S-10, either burnt orange or red in color.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery
Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
