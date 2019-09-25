NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Investigators said they were working to find the legal owners of 41 French and English bulldogs rescued from a North Las Vegas house fire earlier this week.
Numerous possible owners have come forward claiming the dogs now sitting in an animal shelter rightly belong to them.
On Sept. 24, in a home off North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Gowan Road, police said space heaters in the bottom of a house caught fire; a mother and baby were inside along with the 41 dogs. The baby was rushed to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
The dogs were all deemed healthy and well-cared for.
Police said more than twenty people called police or went to the Animal Foundation to claim a dog as legally theirs, some showing documentation.
Investigators were working to determine who else besides the mother lived in the home, if she was breeding dogs, or operating a large illegal boarding facility.
Police said it appeared no one in the home had a previous criminal record, and the charges for the tenants may be misdemeanors for zoning violations. A maximum of six dogs are allowed on a property with a permit.
Meanwhile, dozens of visitors to the Animal Foundation stopped by, hoping to adopt one of the dogs. Staff members also tell me phone lines have been flooded with calls of people hoping to adopt one of the pricey pooches.
Each bulldog would typically cost a prospective owner thousands of dollars.
“I would have loved to have walked in and walked out with one,” one woman said.
Police said if you believe one of the dogs is yours, call Animal Control or stop by the Animal Foundation, and be prepared to show proof of ownership with appropriate paperwork and micro-chipping.
