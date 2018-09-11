LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Police said they're searching for three men who robbed a store near the Las Vegas National Golf Course Sunday.
On Sept. 9 at about 7 p.m., the men entered the store on Desert Inn Road, near McLeod Drive. One "acted as a lookout" while two others stole things from the store, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. One of them pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money. The employee gave him money and the three men took off.
The three men ranged in height from 5-foot-5 to 6-feet, police said.
Anyone with information on the case was asked to call police at 702-828-3591.
