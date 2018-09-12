Las Vegas Metro police were searching for a suspect who robbed the casino cage of the Excalibur hotel-casino on Wednesday morning.
Officers said the suspect robbed the casino near Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South with a gun about 10:17 a.m.
No one was hurt, but the suspect left with an unknown amount of money.
He arrived and left in a small, four-door vehicle.
The suspect was described as a man in his 20s, about 6'2" and 190 lbs. He was last wearing skinny jeans and a blue baseball cap. He was carrying a shoulder bag.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery
Section at (702) 828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
