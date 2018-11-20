LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they are looking for a man caught on camera during a robbery.
Police said the suspect robbed a "financial institution" on the 6000 block of Durango Drive, near Patrick Lane in the southwest valley, on Tuesday.
The man fled the business with an undisclosed amount, but no one was injured in the process. It was not known if the man had a weapon.
The suspect was described as a man between 40 and 50 years old, about 5'10" to 6' tall with a medium build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black polo shirt, blue jeans and a red baseball hat.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Robbery Section at 702-828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
