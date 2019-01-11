LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police asked for the public's help to find a man accused of inappropriately touching an 11-year-old child in northwest Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the man approached the child, who was walking to school, and inappropriately touched him or her before the victim was able to scare the man away.
It happened on Jan. 9, just before 8:30 a.m. on the 4400 block of South Juliano Road near Craig Road and El Capitan Way. The suspect ran north on Juliano toward Rochelle Avenue, police said.
The victim reported what happened to school officials. Police were called but couldn't find the suspect.
The man was described as a man in his mid-20s with brown hair and brown facial hair. Police released a composite sketch of the man, suspected of "lewdness with a minor."
Anyone with any information about the case or this suspect, was asked to contact the LVMPD Sex Crimes Section at 702-828-3421.
