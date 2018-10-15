LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police asked for the public's help to find a missing endangered woman Monday.
Mary Visnaw, 71, was last seen on Sunday at around 8:13 p.m. on the 2000 block of East Flamingo Road, near Desert Springs Hospital, police said. She may be in "severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance."
She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, light-colored shorts and tennis shoes. She also wears glasses and has rings on all her fingers on her left hand, police said.
She was described Visnaw as 5-foot-2, 160 pounds, with gray hair. All hospitals were asked to check their registries for her and to notify police immediately, police said.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to contact police at 702-828-2907.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.