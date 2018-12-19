LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police are searching for an elderly man who went missing Tuesday evening after attending the University of Nevada, Las Vegas graduation ceremony.
UNLV police and Las Vegas Metro police said 80-year-old Oscar Reza was last seen in the Thomas and Mack Center at 5 p.m.
Police said Reza is in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease and has limited mobility.
Reza is 5'7" tall, 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a Dodgers baseball cap, blue sweatshirt, khaki pants and khaki slippers.
Police said they have been in contact with his family.
Anyone with information leading to his location is urged to call UNLV Police Services at 702-895-3668.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.