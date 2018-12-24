LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they were searching for a suspect in a robbery in downtown Las Vegas last week.
In a release, police said the suspect went into a market near Washington Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard on Thursday, Dec. 20.
The suspect pointed a firearm at the clerk and demanded money, police said. He fled with an undisclosed amount and no one was injured.
Police described the suspect as between 25 and 30 years old, 5'8" tall and thin.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Robbery Section at 702-828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(1) comment
pathetic description Fox5
