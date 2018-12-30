LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a pedestrian was struck and killed near the Strip early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to West Sahara Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulevard at around 5:52 a.m., police said. The driver of a 2017 Honda Civic, identified by police as David Deluna, 22, was headed east on Sahara towards Las Vegas Boulevard.
The pedestrian, a 23-year-old man from Baltimore, was walking across Sahara Avenue inside the crosswalk, but against a red signal, police said. The front of Deluna's Honda struck the man and knocked him to the ground.
Medical personnel who arrived said the pedestrian had died at the scene.
Metro Police said Deluna had a green light that turned yellow before the accident. He stayed at the scene and didn't show signs of impairment.
Eastbound and westbound Sahara heading towards Las Vegas Boulevard were closed while police investigated the crash, Metro Police said.
This was Metro's 138th traffic-related fatality for 2018.
The collision remains under investigation by LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section.
