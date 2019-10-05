HENDERSON (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police said they believe there may be more victims of a valley doctor arrested for sex assault.
Dr. Michel Rantissi, Jr., 46, was arrested on Oct. 3 on the charges of sexual assault and gross lewdness. He was booked into Las Vegas City Jail.
Police said they received the report on Sept. 16, saying the assault took place in the doctor's office.
North Las Vegas Police sent an alert to media following his arrest as they believe, due to the sexual nature of the crime, they believe the victim who reported isn't the only one.
According to the company's website, Rantissi worked for Advanced Manual Therapy Institute and has been practicing in the Las Vegas Valley since 2003.
Anyone with information is urged to call North Las Vegas Police Detective Salkoff at (702) 633-1769.
That's why male doctors are NEVER in the room alone with a patient! Every doctor I ever saw was always accompanied by someone.
Anyone that had an appointment with him is free to make s claim and cash in.
