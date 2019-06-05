LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said the man who fired a single shot into the ceiling of Fashion Show Mall caused "mass hysteria" on May 27.
Las Vegas police arrested Hasean Quinn, 24, the day after after a gunshot was fired at Fashion Show Mall.
Officers arrived about 6 p.m. on May 27 to the mall on Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road. They said an early investigation showed that a fight inside the mall led to one shot fired as those involved were separated.
No one was injured and police evacuated the mall as a precaution.
In his arrest report, police said the shooting happened during a verbal argument between a group in the mall outside of the Sketchers store. Details of the argument were unknown, and the report redacted named of those involved.
Police said Quinn was seen running across the street and taking a cab. Police traced the cab to the Soul Food Cafe and searched the area for him.
When searching, a Subway employee told police he used their phone, which they determined was to a person named Tiffany in Michigan.
He was seen going into a barbershop, then police said they found a gun matching the description of Quinn's in the toilet.
Quinn faces 13 counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and one count of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. A judge set Quinn's bail at $136,000.
