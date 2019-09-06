LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A car crashed into a steakhouse near the Las Vegas Strip early Friday morning after a man tried to run a woman over with the vehicle, according to Las Vegas police.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Allen Larsen said the crash happened at about 5:40 a.m. Sept. 6.
Larsen said an off-duty LVMPD officer saw the vehicle lose control and crash into the Morton's Steakhouse on Flamingo and Paradise roads.
When the officer stopped to check on the occupants, the people inside the vehicle reportedly became aggressive. Larsen said the officer held the suspects at gunpoint until additional officers arrived at the scene.
Police at the scene said a man and woman got into a domestic dispute. When the woman exited the car, the man attempted to run her over and lost control, according to police.
Police said the suspects were taken into custody and that impairment was suspected in the crash.
Larsen said no injuries were reported.
