LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police said one person died in a shooting east of the Las Vegas Strip on Monday night.
Officers responded to the Emerald Suites at 3600 block of Paradise Road, near Twain Avenue, about 7:45 p.m. on July 8, where they said a shooting happened.
One man was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to Sunrise Hospital. He later died from his wounds.
Police said a suspect was still on the loose.
Homicide detectives were responding. Avoid the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.