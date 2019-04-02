LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said the 26-year-old store clerk accused of shooting and killing a beer thief opened fire as the man was bent over, getting into a car.
Surveillance video showed that Suse Antunez-Garcia fired two rounds and hit 56-year-old Robert Lee Cook, police said.
On March 29, just after 6 a.m., surveillance video showed Cook and another woman walking into the Sinclair gas station along Las Vegas Boulevard and Washington Avenue, picked up at least three cases of beer and walked out without paying.
The manager of the store followed Cook out and the two got into a fight, according to the arrest report.
At the same time, Antunez-Garcia got her gun from her backpack and rushed outside. As Cook tried to get back in to the car, Antunez-Garcia opened fire, according to police.
Cook died at University Medical Center.
Antunez-Garcia was charged with murder and posted bond.
“You can’t kill a person for doing a beer run,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said.
Wolfson said there was no evidence at the scene or display of a weapon.
“There was nothing to indicate these folks that merely did a beer run had any kind of weapon,” Wolfson said. “There are no indication that there was any kind of threat coming back at [Antunez-Garcia].”
By contrast, Antunez-Garcia’s coworkers defended her.
“She went outside and told them to stop,” Elissa Banegas said .”They started walking towards her and she did what she had to do to protect herself and the coworker who was getting jumped outside.”
According to the report, the coworker told police he asked Antunez-Garcia for help, but did not know she was going to bring a gun.
Antunez Garcia’s lawyer declined to comment.
(1) comment
I believe her co-workers over prosecutors, who seem pretty hellbent on punishing her to the fullest extent possible. They're charging her with murder for protecting herself and her co-workers from a criminal in the act of a crime?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.