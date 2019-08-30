LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A driver ran a red light at an intersection near the Las Vegas Strip Friday morning, blocking lanes and causing delays, according to police.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Greg Phenis said the crash was reported at about 6:45 a.m. Aug. 30 at Tropicana Avenue and Dean Martin Drive.
Phenis said a driver ran a red light and collided with another vehicle. Those vehicles along with emergency responders were blocking left lanes of eastbound Tropicana.
Police were investigating whether the driver may have been impaired or suffered a medical episode.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.