LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were conducting a homicide investigation early Sunday morning.
Police received a call around 12:41 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, reporting multiple gunshots in the courtyard of an apartment complex in the 200 block of West Chicago Avenue, near Industrial Road just northwest of The Strat casino.
According to a news release Monday, arriving officers located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to UMC Trauma, where one of the victims was pronounced deceased and the second was listed in critical condition.
Please see the attached document for more information on the shooting that left one person deceased and a second critically injured. Anyone with any info about this incident is urged to call LVMPD Homicide at 702-828-3521, or @CrimeStoppersNV @LVMPDDTAC pic.twitter.com/aYxOvRtFLt— LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 3, 2022
The release states that the investigation by LVMPD Homicide indicates the victims had been in the courtyard when an unknown suspect began shooting multiple rounds toward the victims.
The investigation is still ongoing and the suspect has not been identified at this time.
The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's office.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers via phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
