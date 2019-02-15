LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a person fell to their death down the stairs at the High Roller observation wheel Friday night.
At about 7 p.m., police said a man fell down the stairs about 50 feet. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The area around the incident was expected to remain closed while detectives investigate, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Richard Meyers said in a text.
The incident appeared to be accidental, he said. The man was "running around on the loading area" for the High Roller before he fell.
Lt. William Matchko of Metro Police later said the man was 23 years old and "entered an unauthorized area on the property."
It wasn't immediately clear where on the property the man fell from.
Police said the High Roller was open but the zip line was currently closed.
Additional details were not released. Check back for updates.
