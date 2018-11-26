LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police said it has "safely located" an elderly man who was reported missing Sunday evening in the northwest valley.
Police said 73-year-old William Barrett was previously last seen in the area of Rainbow Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue at 6 p.m. Police reported at 8:44 a.m. Monday that Barrett was found. Police thanked the community for assistance in the case.
Police said Barrett suffers from dementia and other medical problems that "make him unable to care for himself."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.