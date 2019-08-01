LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police responded to a large brawl involving teenagers at Wet'n'Wild on Thursday night.
OFficers responded about 10:30 p.m. to the part on Ft. Apache Road in the southwest valley to reports of juveniles fighting in the park.
The teens were there for an event called High School Neon Night, that went from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event is meant to mark the end of summer for the students.
Police said, for safety, the park was closed. Parents were encouraged to pick up their children across from the park entrance.
Roads were expected to remain closed while children were reunited with their parents. No one was reported injured, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
