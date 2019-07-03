LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a barricade situation in the northwest valley Wednesday.
🚨 Heavy police activity in the area of N Jones at Vegas Dr due to a barricaded subject. Jones is closed from Vegas to Washington.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 3, 2019
Media staging area is at the northwest corner of Jones/Vegas. #LVMPDnews pic.twitter.com/keENRaI2EV
The barricade ended just before 2 p.m., Metro said. A subject was barricaded in the area of North Jones Boulevard at Vegas Drive.
Police had been looking for an armed suspect, and found the suspect in the 1400 block of North Jones, Metro said. The neighborhood and residence were contained by 12:15 p.m.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident, according to police.
More information is expected at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.