LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a barricade situation in the northwest valley Wednesday.

The barricade ended just before 2 p.m., Metro said. A subject was barricaded in the area of North Jones Boulevard at Vegas Drive. 

Police had been looking for an armed suspect, and found the suspect in the 1400 block of North Jones, Metro said. The neighborhood and residence were contained by 12:15 p.m.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

More information is expected at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

