LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Raiders running back Josh Jacobs reportedly smelled of alcohol shortly after he was involved in a suspected DUI crash, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Jacobs was arrested Jan. 4 on suspicion of DUI after a single-vehicle crash in the tunnel near McCarran Airport. Police said the crash happened around 4:42 a.m.
According to an impaired driving report from LVMPD, a purple vehicle was seen traveling at a high rate of speed before losing control and hitting a concrete wall. Police said the driver was later identified as Jacobs.
Jacobs was found with a laceration to his forehead and blood on the airbag, the report said. A responding officer said Jacobs smelled of alcohol when he spoke. Jacobs reportedly told police that he fell asleep prior to losing control of the vehicle.
Surveillance video showed the car losing control, skidding and hitting a concrete wall, the report said.
Jacobs was taken to St. Rose Siena hospital for treatment, the report said. At the hospital, police performed a horizontal gaze nystagmus test, or HGN test, to test sobriety.
The report didn't give the results of the test. However, the report noted that given the smell of alcohol on Jacobs and surveillance footage, Jacobs was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
Jacobs' lawyers said he plans on pleading not guilty.
"No complaint has been filed against our client and there are no blood test results to support a suggestion of impairment," lawyers David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement. "We intend to enter a not guilty plea on behalf of Mr. Jacobs if he is ever charged."
According to court records, Jacobs' next court appearance is set for March 8.
