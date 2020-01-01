LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police temporarily closed streets near Stephanie Street and Russell Road on New Year's Day due to a serious injury crash.
The crash was reported about 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police records. The crash involves multiple vehicles and resulted in "serious injuries."
The intersection was fully shut down about 7:30 p.m. and reopened shortly after.
Details of the crash were not immediately provided. Check back for updates.
