LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Photos of two vehicles were released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday, with hopes to catch the killer of a 20-year-old man in November 2018.
Detectives asked for the public's help in identifying or locating the two vehicles, a newer white Mercedes Benz four-door sedan and an older green Ford Expedition with tinted windows.
Jeremy Joseph Seals, 20, died on Nov. 4, 2018, after being shot multiple times, police and the Clark County coroner said.
Seals was found by police at 950 West Lake Mead Boulevard near J Street after officers received reports of a shooting. Seals and his girlfriend were walking on Lake Mead when a man ran up behind the couple and shot Seals.
When Seals fell to the ground, the suspect stood over him and shot Seals several more times, police said. The suspect then left the scene in a vehicle.
Police described the suspect as a "light-skinned black adult man." Detectives said they believe Seals was targeted and the shooting was retaliatory due to Seals being "involved in a previous altercation."
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.
