LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the man killed in Saturday's officer-involved shooting had grabbed the officer's Taser.
Police released body camera footage Tuesday showing a struggle between the suspect Demontry Boyd, and officer Paul Bruning. Police said Boyd ignored officer Bruning's commands.
Officer Bruning, 48, opened fire and shot Boyd Saturday morning in the 1700 block of Fremont Street, near Bruce Street, Metro confirmed.
Bruning has been employed with Metro since 2005. He is assigned to the Tourist Safety Division. Police said Bruning was placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the review of the incident.
According to police, Bruning attempted a traffic stop on a car that was speeding and driving recklessly on 18th Street at around 7:40 a.m.
When Boyd stopped near Fremont and Bruce, Boyd asked the driver to exit the vehicle and the driver complied, police said. After the suspect exited the car, he reached for a "large, bulky item on his waistband."
Bruning gave several commands for Boyd to stop and asked what he was reaching for, police said.
Prior to fatal officer-involved shooting, Las Vegas police officer was heard on body camera footage saying: "Get your hands out of your pockets! Get down on the ground!"
"Boyd had an opportunity to flee, but charged right at our officer," Metro Police said Tuesday.
Boyd did not listen and Bruning grabbed Boyd in an attempt to detain him, according to police. The man began fighting Bruning prompting him to use his Taser, which sent the man to the ground. A homemade knife was found on Bruning later.
The man got back up and continued fighting Bruning.
At some point during the second altercation, Bruning used his gun and fired twice at the Boyd, police said. Boyd was hit and was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.
