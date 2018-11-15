LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Detectives recovered more than nine pounds of marijuana while serving a search warrant in northwest Las Vegas Tuesday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
After catching a "violent robbery suspect," detectives recovered a total of 4,187 grams (9.23 pounds) of marijuana, 260 grams of THC vape oil, 500 grams of mushrooms, 2,083.2 grams (4.59 pounds) of marijuana edibles, about 494 grams of THC wax, and $7,142 in cash, according to police.
