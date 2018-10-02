LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Every year, law enforcement agencies from across the country take part in National Night Out, an event geared towards building stronger bonds between police and the community.
Last year, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police turned national night out into a vigil because it was scheduled for October 2, 2017, the day after the Las Vegas shooting.
“There were people so broken-hearted,” Metro Northwest Area Command Captain Sasha Larkin said.
A year later, Larkin and her team of officers hosted National Night Out at Mountain Crest Park.
“Today, we get to come together and celebrate as a community and our healing, and I think that’s very important,” Larkin said.
This year’s event focused on community and building relationships between police and the public.
“The best thing we can do is be in contact with our community on a one-on-one basis where they’re not afraid of police,” Downtown Area Command Captain Laz Chavez said.
Officers used the event to talk about the department’s crime and drug prevention efforts and to generate support for anti-crime programs.
Eight additional Metro area commands hosted separate National Night Out events. North Las Vegas police took part as well.
