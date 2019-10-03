LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District Police will have an increased presence at Legacy High School Thursday after perceived but unfounded threats on social media.
CCSDPD Sgt. Bryan Zink said the threats stemmed from a domestic issue between two families.
"There is no direct threat to Legacy High School," Zink said.
Zink said there would be more patrol officers at the school out of an abundance of caution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.